‘Suspicious’ peanuts stuffed with meth found at Tennessee shipment center, feds say
Hundreds of grams of meth were found hidden inside peanut shells at a Tennessee shipping facility, officials say. On June 29, an X-ray spotted “suspicious anomalies” within a shipment labeled as “Regional bread roasted peanuts regional dust sweet made of corn” at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.www.thenewstribune.com
Comments / 0