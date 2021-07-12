Cancel
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Review: Superior Gaming Chair

By Scharon Harding
The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is a firm chair that supports your back in all the right ways, including a built-in lumbar support system you can place at just the right height and firmness. Those seeking the ultimate lumbar support may miss a detachable pillow though. The fabric upholstery option seems hard to tear or nick, and there’s plenty of room in the seat or to lay forward or back. While a softer seat may offer more comfortable give, the Titan Evo stands out in gaming chair comfort.

