Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Review: Superior Gaming Chair

Secretlab revealed they have partnered with Riot Games once again to release a new line of League Of Legends Ruination gaming chairs. The three chairs all have their own specific theme from the game as you're getting a Miss Fortune edition, a Viego edition, and a Pyke edition. Each of them, as you can see below, is decked out in designs and patterns to match each specific character and bring the thunder of their presence to your gaming space. This line will also be the first new collaboration to come with all the upgrades of our Secretlab 2022 Series, so LoL fans are the first to experience the new upgrades. We have a couple quotes from both parties below on the new designs as they are available for purchase today.