One Former US Vice President Was Born, Died, and Is Buried In Utica

At least in the Utica-Rome area, many believe New Hartford is the best town. But, it actually is not one of the safest towns. However, the town's neighbor is. So, which of the neighbors is it? Let's talk about them. There's Utica, it certainly cannot be that. There is just no way on earth. Most dangerous? Maybe. But not safest. What about Washington Mills or New York Mills? Nope, again. They are certainly nice, but not the third safest town in New York nice. So there is only one left.