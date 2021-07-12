Suspect, 21, accused of shooting Milton man to death held without bail on murder charge

Marquis Simmons, 25, was reportedly getting off his moped near Belvoir Road when he was shot.

Family and friends hold a vigil on Belvoir Road for 25-year-old Marquis Simmons, who was fatally shot Saturday night in Milton. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The 21-year-old Milton man accused of shooting another man to death Saturday evening is being held without bail.

Myles King is facing a murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Marquis Simmons. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday morning and will remain behind bars until a probable cause hearing set for Aug. 11. He’s facing no other charges, according to a spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Simmons was getting off his moped at about 6 p.m. around Belvoir Road, which connects Blue Hill Avenue and Blue Hills Parkway, when he was reportedly shot. Simmons was rushed to Boston Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Authorities announced King’s arrest via a murder warrant on Sunday afternoon.

King also had his bail revoked in a case from 2019 involving him allegedly being found outside the victim’s house with a loaded gun, which was mentioned in court, as confirmed by the spokesman.

In that case, the car that King was found in was stolen and inside he allegedly had a handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition, according to Wicked Local.

“They took my baby from me,” Staci Atkins, Simmons’s mom, told Boston 25 News. “He didn’t even get a chance to get married, he didn’t get a chance to give me grandkids, he was trying to get himself together so by the time he was 30 he could make moves. You know, he wanted to own property. He wanted to work for himself.”