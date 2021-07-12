Cancel
Taboola Adds Gilad Shany, Chief Executive Officer At ION Acquisition Corporation, To Its Board Of Directors

By AIT News Desk
 19 days ago

Taboola a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced the appointment of investment industry veteran Gilad Shany to its board of directors. Gilad currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at ION Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) that has raised US $258,750,000 in its initial public offering, and Managing Partner and co-founder of ION Crossover Partners (ICP). ION is a leading Israeli based investment management firm with over $3bn of AUM across private and public markets, and a fundamental research focus on Israeli technology companies.

