Audiomack Activates (AMP Global) Audiomack Monetization Program Across the Globe

Gabrielle Chanel's friendships with artists Jean Cocteau, Igor Stravinsky, Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Marie Laurencin, and Luchino Visconti made her an enthusiast and patron of the arts. She regularly met with her artist friends at her home or with society at an opera show. Her interactions with the avant-garde inspired the principles of design in her own clothing from free moving jersey to the purity of the little black dress. Chanel collaborated artistically by creating costumes for Cocteau's plays and designing costumes for Visconti's films. At the heart of the cultural revolution in the 20th century, Chanel acted as the observer and played an instrumental role as a patron, her passion of Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes, and also Stravinsky, she took in and financed the revival of his Rite of Spring in 1920 after having bought the score – both benefited discreetly from her support and generosity. For a forward-thinking and free-thinking woman, the arts to Chanel was her family.