Audiomack Activates (AMP Global) Audiomack Monetization Program Across the Globe
Now Live in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Latin America, South Asia, & The Caribbean. Preeminent artist-first music streaming platform, Audiomack continues to level the playing field for independent artists by making its direct monetization program, The Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), available worldwide on four continents. It is now open in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Mexico (LATAM), India (South Asia), Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, and Europe.aithority.com
