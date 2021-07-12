Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials
Reaction has been pouring in from across the state about the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards. The former four-term Governor died peacefully in hospice care at his home this morning. Edwards actually put himself in hospice care last week after going to the hospital again recently for treatment of pain in his right lung. A family spokesperson says that Edwards suffered for several years with respiratory issues.kpel965.com
Comments / 0