East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials

By Bernadette Lee
KPEL 96.5
 19 days ago
Reaction has been pouring in from across the state about the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards. The former four-term Governor died peacefully in hospice care at his home this morning. Edwards actually put himself in hospice care last week after going to the hospital again recently for treatment of pain in his right lung. A family spokesperson says that Edwards suffered for several years with respiratory issues.

KPEL 96.5

Two Staffers for Governor Edwards Test Positive for COVID

On the same afternoon that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference, making an emotional plea for everyone in the state to return to wearing masks and be vaccinated, the Governor's office also informed the media that two members of the Edwards staff have tested positive for COVID 19.
KPEL 96.5

Rep. Clay Higgins Introduces Bill to Prevent Businesses from Requiring Vaccines

Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins has announced that he is introducing a bill that will prevent businesses from requiring their employees to undergo medical procedures. According to a story from KATC TV3, the congressman, who is currently recuperating from a bout with COVID-19, says he is trying to prevent businesses from requiring employees to have any medical procedure done, including vaccinations.
KPEL 96.5

LA Judge Says COVID-19 Vaccine is the Same as Community Service

At this point, I think a lot of people have coming around to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Even my family members that are the most susceptible to wild conspiracy theories are starting to come around to getting the shot in order to protect themselves and the ones they love (even if it has a microchip in it so our Lizard-people overlords can track how many Funyuns we are consuming).

