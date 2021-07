It took much longer than expected but the queen of NoSQL DBMS' latest version, Cassandra 4.0, is finally here. Well, that took a while. Well over a year ago the Apache Software Foundation announced the beta of Cassandra 4.0. Developers were eager to get their hands on this, the most popular of the NoSQL databases. Alas, it took longer than many had hoped. Then at the 11th hour, a nasty bug was found, which further delayed Cassandra's release for a few days. But, at long last Apache Cassandra 4.0 is here and ready to tear into your petabytes of data.