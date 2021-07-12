Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville: Photo Gallery

By Dan MacD
The Mane Land
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Pride left it late, but a stoppage-time goal by Sydney Leroux lifted Orlando to a 1-1 home draw against expansion Racing Louisville at Exploria Stadium on Friday night. This match has been described by multiple Pride beat writers — as well as Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner — as Orlando’s worst performance of the 2021 season, so to walk away with a point after such a match is important. And, to be fair, most of the performances by the team have been good in 2021. Even the best teams in the world have a dud match every once in a while, so to be able to walk away with a point is a good sign for the 2021 Orlando Pride.

