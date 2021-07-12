Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Hints from Heloise: Tone it down!

Santa Maria Times
 18 days ago

Today's Sound Off: Background noise. Dear Heloise: Why must so many television programs and movies have loud background music? This makes it difficult and sometimes impossible to hear what is being said by the actors. I've turned off shows that are hard to hear and walked out of movie theaters where the words were being drowned out by the music or noise in the background. After talking to a number of women at various functions, I found out I'm not the only one who has done this. Whoever is responsible for the music in movies should really tone it down so we can hear the actors. -- Patricia T., Topeka, Kansas.

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Texas StateArkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: I am appalled by the number of people who park in handicapped-accessible parking when they are not supposed to. I work in retail, and the other day a World War II vet who needed a cane to walk was denied handicapped parking because two other people took the designated parking spaces. They were clearly not handicapped and were about 40 years younger than this man.
EnvironmentAthens Messenger

Hints from Heloise: Stay cool when temperatures rise

The heat is on. Hot temperatures are here for the summer, and they can take a dangerous toll on people, pets and pocketbooks. Let’s take a look at some hints to save money on your summer cooling bills:. • Limit the use of large appliances like clothes dryers and ovens....
Interior DesignWinchester Sun

DEAR HELOISE: Reclaim your living space

Dear Readers: Going back into the office is what lots of us are doing. We can now reclaim the living room as what it was meant for: living, relaxing and entertaining, instead of office space. Let’s look at the basics of how we should decorate the living room for fun and function. There are five elements:
JobsWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: Multitasking doesn’t always make sense

Dear Heloise: I always love it when I can do two or three jobs at once. (I wear rubber gloves for this to protect my manicure.) Put 2 or 3 tablespoons of automatic dishwasher soap in a bathroom sink. Run hot water to dissolve it and fill the sink. Use a cloth to gently scrub around the sink and fixtures.
RecipesTemple Daily Telegram

Hints from Heloise: Hawaiian curried shrimp recipe

Here is a wonderful dish to serve during these warm summer months. It always makes me think of the Hawaiian Islands, soft ocean breezes and starry nights on Maui. You’ll need:. 6 tablespoons butter. 1 medium onion, finely chopped. 2 teaspoons finely chopped, fresh ginger. 6 tablespoons flour. 1 1/2...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Goshen, INGoshen News

Fairgoers with sensory issues enjoy toned down rides

GOSHEN — Lexi Witmer bounded off The Scrambler with her nephew Lucas, both of them beaming; time of their lives on a hot Monday morning at the Elkhart County 4H Fair. And they were eager to get to the next ride, the Ferris wheel — Witmer’s favorite. I felt a...
RecipesSanta Maria Times

Kitchen Hacks: Onions, pantyhose and exploding potatoes | Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I had several pairs of pantyhose, so I washed them, dried them and placed onions in the legs. After I place an onion in the pantyhose, I tie a tight knot to separate it from the next onion. This lets air circulate around the onions and prevents rot from spreading from one onion to the next. When I want an onion, I just snip off the bottom onion because the knot at the bottom keeps the other onions from falling out. -- Alice C., Ludlow, Vt.
LifestyleSanta Maria Times

The zen of Zin and the art of listening | Jess Knauft

My wife Debbi and I recently had the opportunity to visit Minneapolis to raise funds to partner with humanitarian efforts in Guatemala. Our goal was to raise money so as to empower vulnerable children and their communities to become holistically transformed, while reducing poverty, abandonment and violence. Among other things,...
Alaska StateSanta Maria Times

Flying Jennies train in Alaska

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Leaving the heat, humidity and rain of the south and heading north for cooler temperatures, the 815th Airlift Squadron put their Reserve Airmen to the test in Alaska with both the temperatures and the terrain, July 13-16. Working with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team...
LifestyleWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: Brewed coffee with just the push of a button

Dear Heloise: Before I go to bed at night, I clean out the coffee pot, put in a new filter and fill with my favorite brand of coffee. Then I pour the right amount of water. In the morning I just press the button and the coffee starts brewing while I shower. It's easier and quicker to not fuss with making coffee in the morning. This way, I can enjoy my coffee while I get dressed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy