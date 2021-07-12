Terralogic Solutions Inc. Pens Key Investment Deal With Microsoft Focused Technology Company Tridius Technologies
Tridius Technologies, an experienced Microsoft Gold Partner and application development consulting firm, receives a majority investment from Terralogic Solutions Inc., a leading global technology consulting firm backed by Paxion Capital to expand Terralogic’s portfolio of services in the technology industry. CEO Matthew Ramsey, CTO David Clark and EVP Kevin Wheat will retain a significant equity ownership in the Company and continue on the board. Renil Komitla, CEO of Terralogic and Duncan Robertson, CFO of Paxion Capital will join the Tridius board. Through this partnership, the two organizations will help their clients accelerate innovation through a strengthened global outreach and shared market vision.aithority.com
