Microsoft Azure has joined the National Institutes of Health’s Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability (STRIDES) Initiative as the newest cloud service provider to support biomedical research. The addition of this latest industry partner will further the STRIDES Initiative’s aim to accelerate biomedical research in the cloud by reducing economic and process barriers as well as providing cost-effective access to cloud platforms, training, cloud experts, and best practices for optimizing research in the cloud.