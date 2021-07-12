Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

ActiveCampaign Creates New $2 Million App Development Fund to Support Growing Businesses

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 19 days ago

Fund Incentivizes App Developers to Create New Integrations With the Activecampaign Cxa Platform. On the heels of crossing 150,000 customers worldwide, ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), launched its inaugural Developer Fund. This program offers financial support to app developers who create tools that will help ActiveCampaign’s customers continue to grow their businesses.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activecampaign#Customer Success#Volunteers#App Development#Activecampaign Cxa#Shopify#Salesforce#Made For Freedom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Businessfinovate.com

AuthenticID Scores $100 Million in New Funding

AuthenticID, an identity proofing solution provider for the enterprise, has raised $100 million in funding from Long Ridge Partners. The investment will help the company continue to bring innovative identity proofing solutions to its customers in financial services, telecommunications, government, and other sectors. “Our platform is relied upon by a...
Economyhypebeast.com

Square is Creating a New Business Named "TBD" Focusing on Bitcoin

Following the tweet last week confirming Square‘s plans for making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin, Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey has announced that Square is planning on creating a new business, joining existing Seller, Cash App, and Tidal products, with the sole goal of making it easy to create “noncustodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services,” with a focus on Bitcoin.
Cell Phonessgbonline.com

Velocity Indoor Cycling App Secures $3.4 Million In Seed Funding

Vision Quest Velocity LLC, an early-stage virtual cycling start-up, announced it had raised $3.4 million in seed round funding. The investment round was led by strategic financial partners. The launch of Velocity is being led by former professional cyclist Robbie Ventura. “Velocity caters to avid cyclists and triathletes who want...
Economythekatynews.com

How to Network, Prospect, and Develop New Business

Join us as Glenn teaches participants how to successfully make your networking more effective, relevant ways to prospect, and how to leverage new opportunities using technology. After attending Glenn’s seminar, attendees will have creative tools and resources to utilize in helping them grow their business. Glenn Smith, Founder, Glenn Smith...
Retailb975.com

McDonald’s creates new unit to focus on global digital app

NEW YORK (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp is bringing its digital, data analytics, marketing, restaurant development and operations segments into one unit as it focuses on driving growth through its global app and new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, the company said on Monday. The company rolled out https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/mcdonalds-launch-loyalty-program-across-us-july-2021-06-22 MyMcDonald’s Rewards on July...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Supported by the European Investment Fund, Fabric Ventures Raises $130 Million for DeFi, Digital Asset Fund

Fabric Ventures has announced a new $130 million fund dedicated to backing digital asset and decentralized, or DeFi, early-stage firms. The fund received the support of the European Investment Fund (EIF) which added $30 million to the fund. This is the first EIF backed fund in the digital asset sector. Fabric Ventures Group is registered as an AIFM with the CSSF in Luxembourg.
Computer Sciencecolumbiabusinessreport.com

New program aimed at creating software developers

The S.C. Commerce Department Office of Innovation is partnering with two statewide nonprofit organizations to create a pilot fellowship program designed to prepare new graduates for software development careers. Build Carolina, which runs the SC Codes program, and the S.C. Council on Competitiveness, which runs SC Tech and CyberSec, are...
TV & Videosaithority.com

Trading.TV Launches Out of Stealth with $6.1 Million in Seed Funding to Support Financial Creators

Trading.TV Is the First And Only Fintech Platform Purpose Built for the Creator Economy. Trading.TV, the world’s first social livestream and immersive chat platform for traders and financial content creators, announced the launch of its platform, closed beta and a $6.1M seed funding round led by L Catterton Growth, Activant, Navy Capital and Tribe Capital. As part of the launch, Trading.TV also announced a $1M Creator Fund to support the first group of creators joining the platform.
Economyspectrumlocalnews.com

Pension fund assets grow with minority, women-owned businesses

The assets managed by minority and women-owned business managers in the state's $127 billion pension fund grew in the last year by $7 billion, a report released Thursday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found. “As part of our work to ensure that the New York State Common Retirement Fund remains...
Softwarehotelnewsresource.com

New Features to Vizergy® Marketing System Drives Customers’ Growth

Vizergy® Digital Marketing implemented significant software enhancements to provide more meaningful and actionable information for clients. New features recently added to Vizergy’s platform include additional data visualization, integrations and tools that empower clients to make smarter digital marketing decisions, improving website performance optimization, conversion and channel productivity. The software updates are ongoing improvements to Vizergy’s all-in-one digital sales and marketing system to help clients meet the challenges of today’s fast-paced, highly competitive and technologically demanding world.
Businessaithority.com

Query.AI Appoints Dan Burns to Board of Directors to Support Company Mission to Make Security Investigations Efficient and Cost-Effective

Former co-founder and CEO of Optiv Bolsters World-Class Board with Valuable Experience in Leading Hypergrowth, Customer-Obsessed Companies. Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, announced the appointment of Optiv co-founder and former CEO Dan Burns to its board of directors. Burns, a business, technology, and cybersecurity industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, joins Query.AI’s lead Seed investor, Jay Leek, managing partner at ClearSky Security and the former CISO of Blackstone, as an independent board member.
Softwareaithority.com

DRUID AI and Service Centrix Announce Their New Partnership

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and Service Centrix, a consulting company among the leading RPA implementation providers for the CEE region, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership focused on empowering businesses to focus on the key drivers by enabling seamless IT processes throughout the organization and providing conversational solutions to various business challenges.
Internetmartechseries.com

SproutLoud Simplifies Video Marketing Localized for SMB Reseller Networks

Major brands that sell through local small-to-medium businesses know they need to be findable in the digital spaces that their customers frequent. That’s why SproutLoud, a leader in Distributed Marketing technology, is proud to announce a new capability that makes highly customized video marketing — on CTV, OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV — fast, easy, and scalable for brands and their SMB resellers in local markets.
Softwareaithority.com

SysTools Launched Cloud Data Migration Service & Email Migration Software to Accelerate the Digital Transformation

Moving from one cloud to another cloud is too much hassle, main pain points in Cloud Migration are implementation, downtime, teams struggle and fear of data loss. To ease the process and mitigate the risk of data loss, SysTools has introduced SysTools Cloud Migration Service and it gives smooth and frictionless data migration experience to SysTools customers.
Businessaithority.com

Socure Reinvents KYC Accuracy and Coverage, Delivering up to 94% Customer Approval Rates for Hard-to-Identify Populations, Including Gen Z, Millennials, and New-to-Country

Socure announces industry-first capabilities, including eCBSV support as part of an integrated KYC solution and hyper-accurate address normalization, as well as SSN pre-fill for improved customer experience. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and trust solutions, introduced several technologies as it further expands its KYC solution, currently used...
Electronicsaithority.com

Olive Announces General Availability of Olive Helps and New Loop Development Kit, Leveraging Cybernetics to Deliver Real-Time Healthcare Insights

Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, announced the general availability of Olive Helps, healthcare’s AI coworker that enhances the speed, quality, and impact of healthcare workers. A cybernetic application, Olive Helps harness the intelligence of the healthcare community through its platform, with the goal of closing the gap between work and wisdom for healthcare workers.
Collegesaithority.com

Draper University Partners With Algorand And Borderless Capital To Launch Accelerator Blockchain Program

Algorand Is The Next Generation Decentralized Public Blockchain Network, Enabling The Transformative Potential Of Blockchain Technology To Be Used By Mainstream Applications Securely, At Global Speed, And On A Sustainable, Carbon Negative Platform. The Algorand blockchain offers developers an unprecedented combination of open-source Layer-1 capabilities: fast speed, global scale, powerful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy