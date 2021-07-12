ActiveCampaign Creates New $2 Million App Development Fund to Support Growing Businesses

Former co-founder and CEO of Optiv Bolsters World-Class Board with Valuable Experience in Leading Hypergrowth, Customer-Obsessed Companies. Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, announced the appointment of Optiv co-founder and former CEO Dan Burns to its board of directors. Burns, a business, technology, and cybersecurity industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, joins Query.AI’s lead Seed investor, Jay Leek, managing partner at ClearSky Security and the former CISO of Blackstone, as an independent board member.