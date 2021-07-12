ActiveCampaign Creates New $2 Million App Development Fund to Support Growing Businesses
Fund Incentivizes App Developers to Create New Integrations With the Activecampaign Cxa Platform. On the heels of crossing 150,000 customers worldwide, ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), launched its inaugural Developer Fund. This program offers financial support to app developers who create tools that will help ActiveCampaign’s customers continue to grow their businesses.aithority.com
Comments / 0