Police Searching for Smart Car driver who ran over 70-year-old in Super One parking lot

Texarkana police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle or the woman driving it. According to Texarkana, Texas Police, on July 2nd, the woman pictured was backing up through the Super One parking lot in her Smart car and ran over a 70 year old woman who was walking to her car. The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drives off. There is little doubt that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something and it even appears to be checking her side mirror as she drives away – leaving the elderly victim laying in the middle of the driveway.