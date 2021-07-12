Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Police Searching for Smart Car driver who ran over 70-year-old in Super One parking lot

By Field Walsh
txktoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexarkana police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle or the woman driving it. According to Texarkana, Texas Police, on July 2nd, the woman pictured was backing up through the Super One parking lot in her Smart car and ran over a 70 year old woman who was walking to her car. The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drives off. There is little doubt that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something and it even appears to be checking her side mirror as she drives away – leaving the elderly victim laying in the middle of the driveway.

txktoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy