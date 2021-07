The collaboration will drive the development of new software solutions for in-depth characterization of novel biotherapeutics during the drug development process. SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Genedata, leading provider of biopharma enterprise software solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to develop new software solutions for the biopharmaceutical mass spectrometry market. The goal of this partnership is to jointly innovate new workflows that leverage the proven Genedata Expressionist enterprise software platform and the analytical power of new SCIEX hardware such as the ZenoTOF 7600 system. This smart integration of software and hardware will allow biopharma customers to characterize progressively more complex molecules with increased speed and confidence, ultimately allowing them to accelerate the development of life-changing drugs.