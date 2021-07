PORTLAND, Ore. (July 19, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers are launching their first limited-edition Non-Fungible Tokens to the public July 19, in partnership with StormX whose experience in the NFT Space helped inform this initiative. Collaborating with seven local artists, the Trail Blazers will re-release seven digitally enhanced NFT pieces of art from the popular Gameday Poster Collection, recreating the most popular poster designs, matchups and historic moments. Honoring the organization’s 1977 NBA Championship, seventy-seven editions of the posters will be available as NFTs to fans via OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, with the help of Wasserman Media Group.