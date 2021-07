Infor HMS to help connect multiple properties through secure hospitality cloud platform. NEW YORK – July 28, 2021 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Rebel Hospitality, a rapidly-growing hospitality management company that specializes in independent and lifestyle hotel properties, has selected Infor Hospitality to provide hospitality management solutions for its growing property base. Specifically, by working with Infor, Rebel Hospitality has access to agile cloud-based tools that help it better serve guests and achieve competitive positioning in an evolving industry. Infor will provide New York-based Rebel Hospitality with easy access to valuable incoming data that can quickly be turned into action. By being able to operate on one system for all guest and hotel data, Rebel teams can stay on top of all the little details that enable a great guest experience.