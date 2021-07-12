41% Of Brand Marketers Say Holiday 2021 Will Make or Break Their Business
Sitecore Survey Of Consumers and Marketers Predicts Earlier Holiday Shopping Season and a “Reset” of Black Friday Offerings. Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software, released exclusive research showing that 41% of marketers strongly agree that this holiday season is a make-or-break opportunity for their business, but only 21% feel completely prepared for it. With the 2020 holiday season marred by austerity, health concerns, and shipping delays, Sitecore intends its marketer survey to serve as a wake-up call for brands that are not yet thinking about the holidays – and are running out of time.aithority.com
Comments / 0