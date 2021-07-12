41% Of Brand Marketers Say Holiday 2021 Will Make or Break Their Business

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Whatever may be the industry where you work, the holidays are a great time for innovative marketing strategies. At this time of the year, you can show your appreciation to customers, vendors, suppliers, and any other partners for their business. Any promotional programs you develop and adopt will likely get you further projects in the coming year. Use the holidays as the ideal time to reach out with cards, gifts, and other tokens to say “thank you” to every entity contributing to your company’s success, including your employees.