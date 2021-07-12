Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Polygon Partners With Community Gaming to Enable Scalable Esports Tournaments

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt for grassroots tournament organizers, Community Gaming’s platform makes it simple to create custom esports tournaments in under 5 minutes with preconfigured payments. Without any background knowledge of how wallets or smart contracts work, tournament organizers on Community Gaming can now seamlessly deploy their esports tournaments onto the Polygon network, allowing for instant player payments.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalable#Smart Contracts#Competitive Gaming#Community Gaming#The Polygon Network#Communitygaming Io#Eth#Usdc#Coinfund#Animoca Brands#Dapper Labs#Multicoin Capital#Workplay Ventures#Signum Growth Capital#Thirtyfive Ventures#Nft#Horizon Blockchain Games#Horizon Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Video GamesCoinDesk

Polygon Launches Unit to Grow Blockchain Gaming, NFTs

The Ethereum-scaling project has introduced Polygon Studios to "bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming." Polygon has launched Polygon Studios, focused on helping to advance blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Ethereum-scaling project said Monday the new unit will "bridge the gap between Web 2 and...
Video Gamesinvesting.com

Polygon Launches it Gaming and NFT Arm-Based Polygon Studio

Polygon Launches it Gaming and NFT Arm-Based Polygon Studio. Polygon announced the launch of Polygon Studio. The launch of Polygon Studio bridges the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming. The fastest growing DApp platform Polygon announced the launch of Polygon Studio to bridge the gap between Web 2...
VentureBeat

Polygon Studio will offer $100M to fund gaming NFT projects

Polygon, a maker of a crypto-based platform for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), has set up a $100 million fund for projects aimed at combining the hot blockchain technology with gaming. To cater to game companies, Polygon is setting up Polygon Studios to focus on gaming projects so that developers can fuse...
Visual Artinvesting.com

Polygon Dives Into Games and Art With Brand-New NFT Gaming Studio

Polygon Dives Into Games and Art With Brand-New NFT Gaming Studio. Ethereum scaling solution, Polygon (Matic) has delved into the lucrative NFT metaverse industry to boost its traction and crypto presence. Aavegotchi, ZED RUN, and SkyWeaver have picked Polygon over the Ethereum mainnet and other blockchains to launch their gaming...
Video Gamescoinspeaker.com

Polygon Announces the Launch of Polygon Studios, a New Arm to Grow Global Blockchain Gaming and NFTs and Serve as a Bridge Between Web 2 and Web 3 Gaming

Polygon has been one of the fastest-growing Dapp platforms for Ethereum scaling, rapidly becoming the de-facto standard for DeFi, NFTs and Blockchain Gaming with 500+ Dapps, ~7M daily txns and 18M+ unique wallets. The rise of gaming on Polygon has been especially noticeable, with more than 100,000 blockchain gamers on...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Local business is hosting Esports tournaments

WACO, TX- The pandemic has impacted many businesses like Nexus Esports. Now with the restrictions loosening up, they’re calling all gamers to bring their controllers and get ready to compete for chance to win some prizes. Mark Ochoa is a gamer fanatic, when he heard Waco didn’t have gaming tournaments...
Fountain Valley, CAsocalTech.com

HyperX Renews Sponsorship With Female Gaming, Esports Streamer Valkyrae

Fountain Valley-based HyperX says it has renewed an existing sponsorship deal it has with Valkyrae, a female gaming streamer. Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter will serve as a brand ambassador and HyperX Hero. Financial details of the sponsorship renewal were not announced. Valkyrae apparently has been full time streamer since 2016, and is on Twitch and YouTube. HyperX has a number of sponsorships with athletes, e-sports celebrities, gaming streamers, and others.
Video Gamescryptopotato.com

Polygon Unveils New Blockchain Gaming and NFT Division

Polygon’s new blockchain unit focuses on growing the global decentralized gaming and NFT markets while also bridging the gap between web 2 and web 3 gaming. Polygon, an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, has revealed that it is launching a new NFT-focused arm, dubbed Polygon Studios. Polygon...
Gamblingchatsports.com

ESL releases Esport Monopoly game

Global esports tournament organiser ESL Gaming has revealed Esport Monopoly, a twist on the classic board game in which players can buy major tournaments instead of property. Esport Monopoly swaps traditional Monopoly game pieces like the shoe and thimble for gaming-specific items including a game controller, keyboard, headphones, ESL logo, trophy, and chicken, i.e. ‘Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner.’
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode Enables Community Content Creation

Battlefield 2042 will add a game mode called Battlefield: Portal that allows players to engage with content made by the community. The mode was revealed during EA Play Live 2021 and comes from Rippled Effect Studios, previously known as DICE LA. The community-driven experience was described as one of Battlefield 2042‘s key gameplay pillars and is something that the DICE team has been interested in exploring for more than a decade.
Video GamesPosted by
Benzinga

Nodle Network Partners With ESTV To Enable Game Viewers To Earn Nodle Cash While Streaming

Nodle, a citizen-powered decentralized network focused on setting the stage for the next frontier of the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced a strategic partnership with the world’s leading eSports content streaming provider, ESTV. According to the announcement, these two firms will leverage each other’s resources to increase the revenue streams for all stakeholders involved.
Video Gamescybersecdn.com

Nodle partners with ESTV to expand its reach into gaming and esports

Nodle announces a strategic partnership with ESTV, the global leader in eSports content streaming. With ESTV boasting over 29.6M unique viewers and 124.8M viewership minutes worldwide, the partnership looks to dramatically increase the reach of the Nodle Network, introduce new revenue streams for ESTV through mining Nodle Cash, and further enhance their user experience.
Video GamesDigital Trends

G4 teams with ESL Gaming to bring esports to television

ESL Gaming, one of the largest esports companies out there, is partnering with G4 to bring esports content to TV. This marks the first time that ESL events will air on linear TV in the U.S. and Canada. G4 announced its grand return almost a year ago and since then...
GamblingCoinDesk

Polygon’s Nailwal: NFTs in Gaming ‘Bigger Than Hollywood’ in the US

NFTs in gaming is one of the hotter blockchain trends of the summer. Sandeep Nailwal, also Polygon’s chief operations officer, said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover that “very few people understand that even in the U.S., [gaming] is bigger than Hollywood, [the National Basketball Association] and multiple other industries combined. Play-to-own and various other models that are coming in are going to disrupt the business models in the gaming industry.”
Video Gameschatsports.com

PES rebrands to eFootball, teases esports tournaments

Game developer Konami has rebranded its football simulation title PES to eFootball. Alongside the rebranding, Konami also announced that the game will shift away from yearly releases to a regularly updated title that is free to play on all platforms. The game, which was first released in 1995, will launch...
Video Gameschatsports.com

UMG Gaming renews Gears Esports partnership

UMG Gaming, a subsidiary of Engine Media, has renewed its partnership with Gears of War developer The Coalition. As a result, the tournament organiser will remain as the principal esports partner for Gears Esports for another season. UMG will continue to manage the entire Gears Esports circuit, including league operations,...
Businesscoinspeaker.com

Wyre, Polygon Partner to Offer USDC Token to Millions of Customers

Via Wyre’s Checkout API, developers around the world can provide Polygon’s USDC token to their customers via the Polygon ecosystem. This integration provides one of the only fiat to USDC on-ramps for customers around the world and in 43 US states, with the conversion process taking less than 30 seconds. This token is also available with both Wyre’s Check and Card Processing API.
Businesszycrypto.com

Orbs Expands Ecosystem by Partnering with Polygon

The Orbs ecosystem has expanded at an accelerated pace over the past year from listings on tier-1 exchanges, integrations with major cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud as well partnerships with Moonstake and Bithumb. Further, the Orbs project is also aggressively eying expansion into Decentralized...
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

ThriveFantasy Named Preferred Fantasy Esports Partner For Super League Gaming

NEW YORK and SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveFantasy , a daily fantasy sports and esports app for player props, announced today it has signed a preferred partnership to become an official daily fantasy esports platform for Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG ), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages. The partnership expands ThriveFantasy's capabilities as the largest and leading provider of esports fantasy games in the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy