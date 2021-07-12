Polygon Partners With Community Gaming to Enable Scalable Esports Tournaments
Built for grassroots tournament organizers, Community Gaming’s platform makes it simple to create custom esports tournaments in under 5 minutes with preconfigured payments. Without any background knowledge of how wallets or smart contracts work, tournament organizers on Community Gaming can now seamlessly deploy their esports tournaments onto the Polygon network, allowing for instant player payments.aithority.com
