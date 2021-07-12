Polygon Partners With Community Gaming to Enable Scalable Esports Tournaments

NFTs in gaming is one of the hotter blockchain trends of the summer. Sandeep Nailwal, also Polygon’s chief operations officer, said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover that “very few people understand that even in the U.S., [gaming] is bigger than Hollywood, [the National Basketball Association] and multiple other industries combined. Play-to-own and various other models that are coming in are going to disrupt the business models in the gaming industry.”