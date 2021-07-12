LEAKED: New BMW M2 Gets Bespoke Bumper

The latest BMW 2 Series has just been shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed following its global reveal earlier this month. The reveal almost came too late, as a leak had shown what the new 2 Series would look like just two days earlier, but if you follow BMW's goings-on religiously, you'll know that leaks of new products and features are nothing new for the Munich-based automaker. So just as the novelty of the new 2 Series is starting to wear off and we start wondering about the next M2, a leak arrives showing what the high-performance 2 could look like, at least from the front.