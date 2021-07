Of the four players still in contention for the women's singles gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, three are first-time Olympians. The only semifinalist with previous Olympic experience is Elina Svitolina, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 Games in Rio. The fourth-seeded Ukrainian looks to reach the final for the first time when she faces unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympics on Thursday.