Hoist The Colours VIP Chat (July 12)

Join the US/IFAS Extension Lake County & Lake County Water Authority on Saturday, July 31 from 9 am to 1 pm for an informative morning of talks about Florida’s precious resource – water, followed by an exclusive hike at the Wolf Branch Sink. Wolf Branch Sink is a 154-acre preserve, famous for its seasonal waterfall and active sinkhole. The day starts at the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Center. After learning about managing water resources and protecting our waterways, we will enjoy lunch before traveling (via your personal vehicle) to Wolf Branch Sink. It is not open to the public on a regular basis due to its environmental sensitivity, you will get a truly unusual experience. This unique guided hike will highlight interesting features. Talks and lunch will be held at the UF/IFAS Extension Lake County Office, 1951 Woodlea Rd. Tavares, FL 32778. Be sure to have hiking shoes or comfortable shoes, water, bug spray and a camera!
