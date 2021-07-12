Cancel
Artist Henbo Henning Announces Screen Printing Collab With Dave's New York

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotlighting illustrations of NYC icons like the pigeon, rat and bagel. Henbo Henning is the British tattoo artist based in New York who is best known for his humorous take on traditional Japanese tattooing. Drawing inspiration from Yokai — which is the Japanese belief of spirits in normal objects — Henning’s practice involves a slew of graphic and bold illustrations featuring humanoid creatures, fish with legs and wrestling frogs to name a few.

