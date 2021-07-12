Man arrested for drug trafficking

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man is arrested as the result of a month-long investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Deshon Contrel Davis, 30, was arrested for trafficking heroin and fentanyl on July 9th. Davis fled when he was being served an arrest warrant, but detectives were able to get him into custody eventually. When he was detained, detectives found approximately two grams of crack cocaine and numerous MDMA pills.