Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Is Headed To Minnesota This Fair Season

By Shel B
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota State Fair is hosting Music, Movie, and a Conversation with Kevin Costner, and special guest Modern West, on September 3rd at 6:30 pm. The event at the Grandstand Stage begins with a performance by Costner's country-rock band, Modern West. Following the performance, Costner will host a live Q & A. A showing of Costner's movie, "Field of Dreams," will wrap up the night.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dances With Wolves#Q A#Academy Awards#The Minnesota State Fair#Hatfields Mccoys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
TV & VideosPosted by
B105

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Yellowstone Season 4 Teaser Trailer Hints at One Character's Imminent Death

Paramount Network finally announced that Yellowstone season 4 is coming back in fall 2021. And with it comes an ominous sign that someone is going to die soon. Between the crow and the grave marker seen in the fleeting footage, death is imminent. But there are enough clues to indicate that it won't be John Dutton.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 trailer: Could it give away John Dutton’s fate?

Based on the announced “fall” premiere date, odds are we’ll be waiting a while for a Yellowstone season 4 trailer. The earliest we’re expecting it at this point is late summer, though of course we’d love it if it arrived a little sooner. At the forefront of anything related to...
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Meet The New Characters

Well, it’s official… Yellowstone Season 4 is coming this fall. Yeah, it kind of sucks, but the waiting, the not knowing, all the uncertainty… that might’ve been the hardest part. Paramount Network recently release the official Season 4 teaser, which is mostly comprised of Season 3 clips, however right there at the end, they give is a clue as to the fate of John Dutton. Spoiler alert: Rip finds him still alive on the side of the road. But one thing Paramount did […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Meet The New Characters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Minnesota Statetrfradio.com

Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest is Back for 2021

The Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest will return this summer! The contest brings singers, dancers, instrumentalists, and every type of performer in between to the stage for fair guests to enjoy and support as these amateur performers compete for the right to be named Minnesota’s top talent. Registration for auditions is open to everyone through 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. In total, nearly $20,000 in prize money will be awarded to the first- through third-place winners in three divisions: Open Division (any age), Teen Division (ages 13-18), and Preteen Division (ages 12 and under).Participants are encouraged to register online at mnstatefair.org. Entry forms may also be printed and returned through the mail. For more information, call 651-288-4395 or email msfent@mnstatefair.org.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Waterworld Sequel Series Is Happening with 10 Cloverfield Lane Director

Waterworld will continue with a sequel series more than 25 years after the original movie famously bombed in theaters. Producer John Davis, who produced the original alongside Charles Gordon, Larry Gordon, and star Kevin Costner, is on board to help develop a new Waterworld TV series with plans to bring back the original characters. Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) has also been tapped to direct, though it's unclear who will be writing the series.
Musicsteynonline.com

The Sweet Season of Dancing Eunuchs

Programming note: Steyn's Song of the Week can now be heard weekly on Serenade Radio, every Sunday at 5.30pm British Summer Time. If you missed today's show, you can hear the repeat at 5.30am Monday UK time - that's 9.30pm Pacific Sunday evening on the West Coast of North America, or Monday lunchtime in Australia.
Sundance, WYwyomingpublicmedia.org

Souls Audition For Their Bodies In Sundance Hit 'Nine Days'

Souls waiting to be selected for life on Earth sounds like a movie plot - right? - like a specific movie, in fact - Pixar's "Soul." Well, it's also the premise of "Nine Days," a live-action drama that was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival. Critic Bob Mondello says "Nine Days" took him a lot more than nine days to process.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Every Member of the 'Yellowstone' Cast You Need to Know

Season 3 of Yellowstone became the most popular show on cable (the dramatic finale alone had more than 5 million viewers!), and it's no surprise. The most binge-worthy show of the summer is always full of twists and turns. Dirty politics, sibling drama, unexpected deaths, and more all surrounded the infamous John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his Yellowstone Ranch. His kids, Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) are often at odds with one another, and sometimes with their father as they decide where their loyalties lie. Meanwhile, personal enemies stand to threaten both the Duttons and their land. With so many conflicts happening at once, it can be confusing to keep track of all the characters and whose side they’re on. To help, here’s the low-down on some of the most important members of the Yellowstone cast. Some are newcomers, and others are familiar faces that you're sure to recognize. After the dramatic and shocking season 3 finale, which ended with the lives of at least three of the major characters hanging in the balance, we're hoping to see all of their faces again in season 4 of Yellowstone!
MoviesTVOvermind

Five 90s Action Movie Sidekicks Who Were Better Than the Stars

It’s amazing to think that it’s possible with action movies, but sometimes the sidekick can actually be a better, more convincing character than the star of the movie. Sometimes it’s by a slim margin and even by design, but it does happen. It happened more often in the 90s than people appear to think since there were plenty of sidekicks that were actually easier to follow and even cheer for than the stars sometimes. It was a conditional thing of course since the stars would be pushed out in front more often than not, leaving the sidekicks, well, at their side, or behind them. In some cases the sidekicks were vital, and in others, they were kind of just there, which means that they didn’t really outshine the stars at all. But when a sidekick did manage to overshadow one of the stars it was pretty obvious since all of a sudden the sidekick felt like the main character, even if it was just for a moment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Cole Hauser Drops Gorgeous Fourth of July Pic with Family at the Beach

Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, is wishing a “Happy 4th to y’all!” with this perfect shot of his family enjoying a beach holiday. No matter how many times we see it, it’ll always be jarring to see Cole Hauser with a blonde beard and hair. That’s the impact Rip Wheeler has had on us Outsiders. Regardless, Hauser looks to be having a fantastic family Fourth at the beach with his family.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Bombshell Theory Suggests Both Jamie and Jimmy Are John Dutton’s Nephews

With the newest season of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” arriving in the fall, speculation on season four is ramping up. “Yellowstone” fans have flocked to online forum sites to discuss their favorite show with other fans. Fans love to theorize about what the future holds for “Yellowstone” Ranch and what will come of our favorite characters. A new fan theory taken from Reddit suggests two prominent characters could be nephews of John Dutton. The theory states that Jamie Dutton and ranch hand Jimmy are related to the Duttons — just not in the way we think. According to the Redditor, Evelyn Dutton had two sisters and they are the mothers of Jamie and Jimmy.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

Will there be a fourth season of the small-town romance drama? Here’s what we’ve learned thus far. Fans of Virgin River can look forward to a fresh new season of the love drama when they return home today. Season three of Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, a midwife...
Montana StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Celebrates ‘Big Times’ With ‘Epic Crowd’ at Montana Concert in New Pic

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham took a break from playing ranch hand Walker on the show to play some music live before a packed crowd this weekend. At the Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival in Whitefish, Montana, Bingham joined performers like Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne and Dwight Yoakam in celebrating the first summer of live music since the pandemic hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy