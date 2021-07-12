2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Ohtani makes history; deGrom, Altuve among players skipping game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. MLB unveiled the full rosters for the game on July 4, and injury replacements were made prior to the All-Star break. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as a hitter and pitcher to the Midsummer Classic. Ohtani will start as DH in an American League lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge. In the National League, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will be joined by Freddie Freeman and others in the starting lineup.