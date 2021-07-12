Cancel
Reflective Suns shift focus, eye rebound in Game 4

By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
 19 days ago

MILWAUKEE -- Suns forward Jae Crowder's homecoming game was memorable for a lot of reasons. The former Marquette standout returned to Wisconsin on Sunday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Phoenix leading 2-0 and delivered his best game of the series with six 3-point field goals. He was also on the wrong side of a series of Giannis Antetokounmpo highlights, including a personal seven-point run in the second quarter.

