Reflective Suns shift focus, eye rebound in Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks supporters are buzzing about the possible end of a 50-year NBA title drought while star Giannis Antetokounmpo fights to keep his focus with a crown tantalyzingly near. The Bucks lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-2 over Phoenix with game six Tuesday at Milwaukee, where 20,000 fans will fill the arena and 25,000 more will jam the "Deer District" outside to watch on huge videoscreens. "You can feel the excitement in the city. But we got to focus," Greek forward Antetokounmpo said Monday. "We got to do our job first. Then they can do their job celebrating at the end." The Bucks, in their first finals since 1974, would capture their first crown since 1971 by winning Tuesday.