Bella Hadid Holds Hands With BF Marc Kalman While Rocking Ruffled Dress For Cannes — Photos

By Eric Todisco
 18 days ago
EliotPress / MEGA

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Marc Kalman were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a luxury hotel in France after confirming their relationship at Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid, 24, and boyfriend Marc Kalman are on the move. The supermodel and her art director beau were seen arriving via boat at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Monday, July 12, days after Bella debuted their relationship in a social media post from Cannes Film Festival. Bella was dressed in a ruffled yellow dress and yellow heels while walking up the outdoor steps at the hotel. Marc, meanwhile, gracefully held his new woman’s hand while wearing a casual gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses to block out the bright French sun.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman arrive at a hotel in France (Photo: EliotPress / MEGA)

The couple’s hotel arrival comes after they enjoyed a PDA-filled boat trip in Antibes on July 9. In the romantic photos, Marc wrapped his arms around Bella waist. And in more snapshots, Bella was captured caressing her new boyfriend’s face. The lovebirds seemed to be having the time of their life on their European getaway!

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman arrive at a hotel in France (Photo: EliotPress / MEGA)

Bella’s new romance was confirmed with an Instagram photo dump from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival that she shared last week. The model captioned that she was “healthy, working and loved” in the photoset, which featured one blurry snapshot of her sharing a kiss with Marc in the last slide. A source has since told E! News that Bella is “completely smitten” with Marc, adding that the two “have been trying to keep it super low key and private.” The source said, “Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him. She is truly so happy right now.”

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman on a boat arriving at a hotel in France (Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Bella and Marc apparently met in New York through work projects. The two were first photographed together out on a lunch date in New York City in June 2021. In the pic, obtained by People, Bella had a big smile on her face as she sat across the table from Marc, who was similarly beaming.

This is Bella’s first public relationship since her split from The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye. The model and the “Save Your Tears” singer had an on-again, off-again relationship between 2015 and 2019. After their first split, The Weeknd briefly and famously dated Selena Gomez in 2017, but he got back together with Bella the following year. However, they split for good in August 2019.

