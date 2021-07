From judge to justice, Verda M. Colvin has been invested as the newest member of the Supreme Court of Georgia. “I vow to each justice and every citizen of Georgia to be an avid student of the law, open and ready to continually learn from my colleagues,” Colvin said. “I will always remember that embodying the law must be tempered with remembering that people and businesses alike are the centerpiece of every opinion authored by the highest court in our state.”