Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘iCarly’ 1×06 Review: “iM Cursed”

fangirlish.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up is a bitch. If anyone ever tells you that it’s a beautiful thing, it can be, but it is definitely something that you will wish that you didn’t have to do, quite a few times. In this episode, “Carly makes plans to spend her birthday alone in an...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarly#Curses#Cursed#Icarly#Paramount#Lgbt#Q
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

“iCarly” Reboot Renewed for Season 2

The iCarly reboot is back, and it looks like it's here to stay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ has renewed the series for a second season, an announcement that came just a month after the reboot's Season 1 premiere in June. The latest iteration of iCarly picks up 10...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Will Be Surprised by How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of the 'iCarly' Reboot

The Nickelodeon show iCarly picks up nearly 10 years later after the beloved show ended on the network. Viewers can find Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends navigating work, life, and family now as adults in the reboot that streams on Paramount Plus. It’s great to see familiar faces like Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, who have reprised their original roles as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson. The reboot has also added a few new faces to the mix.
TV SeriesDaily Californian

‘iCarly’ brings nostalgia, but fails to live up to expectations

Spaghetti tacos, Penny Tees and random dancing practically defined the late 2000s thanks to “iCarly.” Before influencers and social media personalities dominated the internet, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) hosted the comedy web show, iCarly, with her best friend, Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and their technical producer, Freddie (Nathan Kress). For a Nickelodeon show designated for young audiences, iCarly was revolutionary in its early depictions of internet fame and quirky, out-of-the-box humor.
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Original Idea For the 'iCarly' Reboot

Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about bringing iCarly back!. The 28-year-old actress revealed in a new interview that the reboot was originally pitched in a very different way…. The show was first pitched as another kid’s show with Carly and Spencer running a sort of Hype House from Spencer’s apartment,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

The "iCarly" Reboot Almost Went Full Hype House

The iCarly revival premiered on Paramount+ back in June and while fans are enjoying the new take with a heavy dose of nostalgia, things could have been a lot different. In a new interview with Bustle, Miranda Cosgrove opened up about how the reboot came to be and, as it turns out, the original pitch was very much TikTok-inspired. Per the magazine, initially, the revival was intended to be a kids’ show that saw Carly and her brother Spencer (played by Jerry Trainor) running their own “Hype House” in Seattle, training the next generation of social media influencers. “I don’t think that any of us would have been up for that,” Miranda said of the idea. “What excited me about doing iCarly again was getting to put the characters in situations that we couldn’t show before.”
MusicPunknews.org

Rough Dreams: “Cursed at the Sun”

We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive music video premiere for Knoxville punks Rough Dreams. The single is called "Cursed at The Sun". The single will be off of the band's upcoming September 2021 release titled Disappear. Reappear., the album is available for pre-order on orange vinyl here. See below to check out the video and a quote from the band.
Books & Literaturefangirlish.com

Advanced Review: ‘Truth of the Divine’ is an Interesting Read, if a Difficult One

I received an advanced copy of Truth of the Divine in exchange for an honest review. Thank you to Netgalley for giving me the chance to read it!. In trying to sort out my many, many thoughts and feelings about Truth of the Divine, Lindsay Ellis’s second book and the sequel to Axiom’s End, I don’t think I can get much further than what I said to my roommate a few days ago, as the two of us were chatting in our shared kitchen.
Entertainmentbuzzfeednews.com

Limp Wrists Are The Best Gay Meme Of 2021

Hundreds of young revelers were partying under spinning purple lights earlier this month at a club in Los Angeles when one of the most popular songs of the summer began playing. As Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” filled the room, the teens danced along. Two minutes in, SZA began singing...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

iCarly - Episode 1.09 - iMLM - Press Release

Episode 109: iMLM (Airdate 7/29/21) A new powder supplement seems to have instant benefits for the group, but Freddie’s devotion to the product puts his future at risk after Carly discovers it’s a multi-level marketing scam. Written by Esther Povitsky. Directed by: Anthony Rich.
Houston, TXHouston Press

The Emancipation of Evil-Lyn

Warning: Spoilers for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The new Netflix Masters of the Universe series surprised me in a lot of ways, but the biggest one was that I started to care a lot about Evil-Lyn. Played by Lena Headey, it’s definitely her show and one of the finest portrayals of an action figure cartoon character ever done.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'American Horror Stories' Episode 4 Cast: Who Stars in "The Naughty List"?

American Horror Stories continues to air weekly on Hulu, with the most recent episode being "The Naughty List," a Christmas-in-July slasher story featuring the perfect casting of Danny Trejo as a murderous mall Santa. The rest of the AHS cast, meanwhile, features plenty of familiar faces from previous shows by...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Is Cursed Season 2 Worth The Wait?

Cursed is a fantasy Television series on Netflix. The series has one season, and Netflix recently canceled the show after only one season. Sworn was among those TV shows Netflix canceled after only one season in 2021 for several reasons. The Series is created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler,...
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Fear Street: 1666 Finally Gets to the Origins of a Generations-Long Curse, Capping a Solid Horror Trilogy

Wrapping up director Leigh Janiak’s three-part horror cycle loosely based on the “Fear Street” books by R.L. Stine, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 begins by finally throwing us into the story of a cursed town and a witch who supposedly possesses people in said town, leading to mass killings every couple of decades. By diving back to 1666, screenwriters Phil Graziadei, Janiak, and Kate Trefry unveil the origins of Sarah Fier, played by Kiana Madeira, who also played lead character Deena in the 1994 chapter. In fact, nearly all of the character in 1666 are portrayed by actors from the two other parts, which could be slightly confusing or a very smart move, depending on how invested you were in the first two movies.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Cooking With Paris’

Yes, I am totally going to be watching Paris Hilton‘s cooking show and I have no shame about it. I am actually excited about it. I happen to love Paris Hilton and I think it’s important that people stop viewing her in a negative life. She’s really smart and has made a name for herself. Now I am interested to see what I can learn from her in the kitchen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy