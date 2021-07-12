‘iCarly’ 1×06 Review: “iM Cursed”

The iCarly revival premiered on Paramount+ back in June and while fans are enjoying the new take with a heavy dose of nostalgia, things could have been a lot different. In a new interview with Bustle, Miranda Cosgrove opened up about how the reboot came to be and, as it turns out, the original pitch was very much TikTok-inspired. Per the magazine, initially, the revival was intended to be a kids’ show that saw Carly and her brother Spencer (played by Jerry Trainor) running their own “Hype House” in Seattle, training the next generation of social media influencers. “I don’t think that any of us would have been up for that,” Miranda said of the idea. “What excited me about doing iCarly again was getting to put the characters in situations that we couldn’t show before.”