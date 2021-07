The Biden Administration is issuing warnings to Americans regarding the increasing number of COVID cases across the country. Calls for a return to mask wearing and social distancing are becoming more frequent from the President and his advisors. Businesses, large and small, fear the possibility of mandated shutdowns that plagued our nation last year. Parents are wondering if they will be forced to face the inadequacies and challenges of remote schooling again. These are all worries that are being forced upon law-abiding, tax-paying Americans by the Biden Administration.