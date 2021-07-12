Book World: Lippman's 'Dream Girl' turns mundane to macabre

Ernest Hemingway is one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century. Born in Illinois in the USA in 1899, Hemingway lived a very interesting life and even served as a volunteer in World War I. He worked as a journalist for many years, acting as a foreign correspondent during the Second World War. Following the war, he settled for a time in Paris, and then went on to live in Cuba, and later covered the Spanish Civil War as a reporter. Sadly, when he felt he could no longer write well, Hemingway ended his own life.