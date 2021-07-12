Early morning EGF fire damages elevator

An early morning fire at the MGI Grain Elevator in East Grand Forks caused around $20,000 dollars in damage to the structure. Fire crews were called to 316 5th Avenue NE shortly after 4:00 a.m. When they arrived they discovered smoke and flames coming from the east side of the elevator. Crews quickly extinguished a burning section of the floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Fire Marshall. There were no reports of any injuries.