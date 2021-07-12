Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Grand Forks, MN

Early morning EGF fire damages elevator

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning fire at the MGI Grain Elevator in East Grand Forks caused around $20,000 dollars in damage to the structure. Fire crews were called to 316 5th Avenue NE shortly after 4:00 a.m. When they arrived they discovered smoke and flames coming from the east side of the elevator. Crews quickly extinguished a burning section of the floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Fire Marshall. There were no reports of any injuries.

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Grand Forks, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
East Grand Forks, MN
Crime & Safety
East Grand Forks, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Elevator#Egf#East Side#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy