Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burien, WA

B-TOWN BIZ: Burien Coworking is open now to give you (office) space

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 18 days ago
SPONSORED:

Notable on the Burien business scene is the opening of a new Coworking space – Burien Coworking.

Building on the success of West Seattle Coworking, (formerly West Seattle Office Junction) which they acquired in 2017, owners Crystal and Ross Bevilacqua are excited to bring their successful concept to 801 SW 150th Street in Burien to help you reclaim your home, eliminate distractions and increase productivity. These needs are high on the list of why the time for Burien Coworking is ripe!

These mom and pap owners felt the need for remote workers to separate work from family life, and Burien Coworking is a space where remote workers and solopreneurs can connect and share resources without having to commute far or pay crazy rental prices. They offer a central location which is convenient for most South King County residents. Among the amenities are a clean and organized environment, printers, copiers, scanners, faxing, meeting rooms, phone rooms, mail services, free parking, free coffee and much more. Also, all the memberships offer 24/7 access and are month-to-month, No commitments.

Learn more about Burien Coworking here:

Whether you are from White Center, Tukwila, Kent, Normandy Park, Des Moines or good old B-Town itself, Burien Coworking is the closest thing to working from home and where it’s easier to focus and work alongside other people in a friendly and clean environment to get your work done.

Call or click today and discover how easy it can be to reclaim your home and mention the blog for a unique grand opening promotion.

Burien Coworking

801 SW 150th Street

Burien, WA 98166

Phone: 206.712.1414

Website: https://www.buriencoworking.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurienCoworking

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
484
Followers
873
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Tukwila, WA
City
Burien, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Business
County
King County, WA
City
White Center, WA
Burien, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Crystal#Solopreneurs#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy