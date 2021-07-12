B-TOWN BIZ: Burien Coworking is open now to give you (office) space

Notable on the Burien business scene is the opening of a new Coworking space – Burien Coworking.

Building on the success of West Seattle Coworking, (formerly West Seattle Office Junction) which they acquired in 2017, owners Crystal and Ross Bevilacqua are excited to bring their successful concept to 801 SW 150th Street in Burien to help you reclaim your home, eliminate distractions and increase productivity. These needs are high on the list of why the time for Burien Coworking is ripe!

These mom and pap owners felt the need for remote workers to separate work from family life, and Burien Coworking is a space where remote workers and solopreneurs can connect and share resources without having to commute far or pay crazy rental prices. They offer a central location which is convenient for most South King County residents. Among the amenities are a clean and organized environment, printers, copiers, scanners, faxing, meeting rooms, phone rooms, mail services, free parking, free coffee and much more. Also, all the memberships offer 24/7 access and are month-to-month, No commitments.

Learn more about Burien Coworking here:

Whether you are from White Center, Tukwila, Kent, Normandy Park, Des Moines or good old B-Town itself, Burien Coworking is the closest thing to working from home and where it’s easier to focus and work alongside other people in a friendly and clean environment to get your work done.

Call or click today and discover how easy it can be to reclaim your home and mention the blog for a unique grand opening promotion.

Burien Coworking

801 SW 150th Street

Burien, WA 98166

Phone: 206.712.1414

Website: https://www.buriencoworking.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurienCoworking