Ameren Illinois electric vehicle charging plan approved
In an effort to drive electric vehicle adoption, Ameren Illinois, which provides electricity and natural gas to Central and Southern Illinois, has gotten approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission for its electric vehicle charging tariff. The tariff will help to support the development of a network of charging infrastructure and implement special time-based delivery service rates and other incentives to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles.www.thetelegraph.com
