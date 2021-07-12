Cubans reach their tipping point

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...