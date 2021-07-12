Cubans reach their tipping point
Are Cubans protesting against a repressive Communist government? Or are they angry about bad governance that makes their everyday lives worse? Why not both?. The streets of Cuban cities on Sunday were filled with anti-government protesters, many of them bearing American flags and shouting out cries for freedom — the biggest demonstrations against the Communist regime since at least 1994. Media reports have depicted the movement as a response to pandemic-era deprivations, such as a shortage of food and vaccines, the result of a collapse in tourism dollars that has hurt an already-poor nation. A Biden administration spokesperson characterized the protests as reflecting "concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages."theweek.com
