I was hungover the first time I met Joey Jordison. It was the morning after an awards ceremony, in 2016, at which he was the guest of honour, and he was due to come into the office to say thank you and generally hang out for a bit. The majority of my colleagues had elected to stay in bed and nurse their heads, but there was no way that I was going to miss the opportunity to meet the co-founder of my favourite band. Having left the Slipknot fold three years prior, I didn’t know what to expect from someone known to millions as #1. What I found was a kindhearted man, generous with his time, who’d get teary-eyed and wobbly-lipped when meeting a lifelong Maggot who still cared about and respected him. Of course I still cared. Of course we still cared. He was Joey fucking Jordison.