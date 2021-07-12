North Carolina State Parole Commission Considers Parole for these 7 People with Life Sentences

North Carolina State News- by Ross Madison

The North Carolina State Parole Commission has issued this information about the potential early release of these convicts. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against the parole of the individual and the facts of the case will be considered by the Commission in making its decision. Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render their final decision.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please feel free to contact the Commission at 919-716–3010.

Roger D. Proctor, #0463806

COUNTY AND COURT: Halifax Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Sexual Offense; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 9/30/1994

Maurice Mobley, #0286251

COUNTY AND COURT: Union Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: Three Counts of 1st Degree Burglary; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 4/2/1991

Eddie E. Radford, #0334349

COUNTY AND COURT: New Hanover Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Rape; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 6/2/1982

Tony L. Cox, #0090728

COUNTY AND COURT: Guilford Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 2nd Degree Murder; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 4/4/1978

Jermaine Ray, #0336995

COUNTY AND COURT: Cumberland Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Murder; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 9/11/1992

Robert L. Simmons, #0370199

COUNTY AND COURT: Pitt Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Sexual Offense; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 1/28/1991

Gregory B. Himes, #0184292

COUNTY AND COURT: Orange Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Murder; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 8/3/1992

