North Carolina State Parole Commission Considers Parole for these 7 People with Life Sentences
North Carolina State News- by Ross Madison
The North Carolina State Parole Commission has issued this information about the potential early release of these convicts. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against the parole of the individual and the facts of the case will be considered by the Commission in making its decision. Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render their final decision.
If you have questions concerning this matter, please feel free to contact the Commission at 919-716–3010.
Roger D. Proctor, #0463806
COUNTY AND COURT: Halifax Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Sexual Offense; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 9/30/1994
Maurice Mobley, #0286251
COUNTY AND COURT: Union Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: Three Counts of 1st Degree Burglary; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 4/2/1991
Eddie E. Radford, #0334349
COUNTY AND COURT: New Hanover Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Rape; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 6/2/1982
Tony L. Cox, #0090728
COUNTY AND COURT: Guilford Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: 2nd Degree Murder; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 4/4/1978
Jermaine Ray, #0336995
COUNTY AND COURT: Cumberland Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Murder; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 9/11/1992
Robert L. Simmons, #0370199
COUNTY AND COURT: Pitt Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Sexual Offense; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 1/28/1991
Gregory B. Himes, #0184292
COUNTY AND COURT: Orange Superior
CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Murder; Life
CONVICTION DATE: 8/3/1992
