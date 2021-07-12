Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Carolina State Parole Commission Considers Parole for these 7 People with Life Sentences

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yvqhd_0auWDwzq00
North Carolina State Parole Commission Considers Parole for these 7 People with Life Sentences

North Carolina State News- by Ross Madison

The North Carolina State Parole Commission has issued this information about the potential early release of these convicts. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against the parole of the individual and the facts of the case will be considered by the Commission in making its decision. Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render their final decision.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please feel free to contact the Commission at 919-716–3010.

Roger D. Proctor, #0463806

COUNTY AND COURT: Halifax Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Sexual Offense; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 9/30/1994

Maurice Mobley, #0286251

COUNTY AND COURT: Union Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: Three Counts of 1st Degree Burglary; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 4/2/1991

Eddie E. Radford, #0334349

COUNTY AND COURT: New Hanover Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Rape; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 6/2/1982

Tony L. Cox, #0090728

COUNTY AND COURT: Guilford Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 2nd Degree Murder; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 4/4/1978

Jermaine Ray, #0336995

COUNTY AND COURT: Cumberland Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Murder; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 9/11/1992

Robert L. Simmons, #0370199

COUNTY AND COURT: Pitt Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Sexual Offense; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 1/28/1991

Gregory B. Himes, #0184292

COUNTY AND COURT: Orange Superior

CRIME AND SENTENCE: 1st Degree Murder; Life

CONVICTION DATE: 8/3/1992

How do you feel? What do you think?

Comments / 24

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Commission#Pitt Superior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Pennsylvania Dad Arrested on Murder-For-Hire Charges

Pennsylvania Dad Arrested on Murder-For-Hire Charges. Acting Pennsylvania United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Darnell Jackson, a/k/a “Major Change,” 47, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Criminal Complaint on federal charges of murder-for-hire and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
SCDNReports

Raleigh Man Sentenced to More Than 16 Years for Armed Drug Trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 200 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Cocaine, 1 kilogram or more of Heroin, and a quantity of Marijuana, Possess with Intent to Distribute 100 grams of Heroin and 500 grams or more of Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Rural Ohio Couple Murdered While Camping

Deputies in Morgan County said that two people were found shot to death this week while camping. Steve Sturgill, Jr., 36, and Crystal Burchett, 39, were found in the woods of a nearby campsite. Both had been shot to death, investigators said. Sturgill and Burchett were both from Pickaway County.
Indiana StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Indiana Cop Arrested as Felony-Level Peeping Tom

An investigation revealed that a police officer in southern Indiana filmed two women dressing in a private changing room. A recent Indiana State Police press release indicated that one of its detectives had begun investigating potential criminal misconduct allegations involving 40-year-old Adam Schneider, an officer with the New Albany Police Department.

Comments / 24

Community Policy