Prince William 'Sickened' By Racist Attacks On Black England Soccer Players Following Euro 2020 Defeat
Prince William didn’t hold back after several Black soccer players faced racial attacks following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. On Sunday, July 12, after a 1-1 draw at full time, Italy won 3-2 on a penalty shoot-out, in which Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their kicks. Following England's defeat, the trio were racially targeted on social media. BBC News also reported that a mural created in tribute to Rashford in Manchester has also been defaced.okmagazine.com
