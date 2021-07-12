Multiple people dead after crash on I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Four people have died and another person is fighting for their life after a fiery crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The victims were traveling west on the highway in a sedan and passing traffic on the right shoulder when they ran off the road near mile marker 214, troopers said.

The car hit a VDOT traffic camera post and caught fire.

Troopers said the driver and three juveniles died at the scene.

The front seat passenger was taken out of the car and transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

Police said that the person transported to the hospital is expected to survive despite serious injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

As of 7:15 p.m., a right lane that was closed has been reopened and the backup is cleared.