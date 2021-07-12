Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Multiple people dead after crash on I-64 in New Kent

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O18sO_0auWDuEO00

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Four people have died and another person is fighting for their life after a fiery crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The victims were traveling west on the highway in a sedan and passing traffic on the right shoulder when they ran off the road near mile marker 214, troopers said.

The car hit a VDOT traffic camera post and caught fire.

Troopers said the driver and three juveniles died at the scene.

The front seat passenger was taken out of the car and transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

Police said that the person transported to the hospital is expected to survive despite serious injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

As of 7:15 p.m., a right lane that was closed has been reopened and the backup is cleared.

Comments / 2

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Kent County, VA
Accidents
New Kent County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
New Kent County, VA
New Kent County, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Traffic Camera#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident#Vdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy