At the IAA MOBILITY in Munich from 7 to 12 September, Mercedes-Benz is showcasing the full breadth of its current and future electric mobility line-up – from compact models to performance luxury saloon to multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs). The premium carmaker will use this show of strength across all of its sub-brands to underscore its “Lead in Electric” claim. Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-EQ, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and smart come to the IAA MOBILITY with a total of eight premieres. Five of those are fully electric models, plus one performance hybrid.