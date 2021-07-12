Jackass 4 title and first official photos revealed

Since Disney+'s Hawkeye began filming, we have gotten many glimpses of set photos ranging from Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) new costume to images of Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt the Golden Retriever). However, yesterday saw the release of the first official photo from the series, which also included the news that the show will be premiering in November. The image featured Renner alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the series as Kate Bishop. Many fans online reacted to the news, and they're not the only ones. Florence Pugh, who will be reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, took to Instagram to react to the image of Renner and Steinfeld.
