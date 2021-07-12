Jackass 4 title and first official photos revealed

The stars of the Jackass TV series and movies have made a career out of doing the wildest things they can imagine on film. Sometimes they put their bodies on the line, sometimes they just try to gross us all out. And sometimes they try to both at the same time. At this point, one would think they've done all there is to do and broken every bone in their bodies at least once, but apparently when Jackass Forever opens in October, there's one stunt you won't see because the film's director rejected it. But Steve-O has done it anyway, and likely regrets it.