Choctaw County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Choctaw A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHERN CHOCTAW COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1204 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Butler, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Butler, Lisman and Pennington.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Choctaw County, AL
Pennington, AL
Lisman, AL
Butler, AL
