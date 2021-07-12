Cancel
Leon County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Leon, Limestone by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Leon; Limestone The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Falls County in central Texas Southwestern Leon County in central Texas Southwestern Limestone County in central Texas Northern Robertson County in central Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1204 PM CDT, The heavy rain has mostly come to an end, however, light to moderate rain continues to fall across the advisory area. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in Falls and northern Robertson counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marlin, Franklin, Bremond, Lott, Golinda, Kosse and Marquez.

alerts.weather.gov

