Robertson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Robertson by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Robertson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Milam County in central Texas Southern Robertson County in central Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1202 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will likely experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain per hour are falling with up to 3 inches of rain possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Franklin, Thorndale, Calvert, Buckholts and Milano.

#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Buckholts
