Flood Advisory issued for Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Robertson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Falls County in central Texas Southwestern Leon County in central Texas Southwestern Limestone County in central Texas Northern Robertson County in central Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1204 PM CDT, The heavy rain has mostly come to an end, however, light to moderate rain continues to fall across the advisory area. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in Falls and northern Robertson counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marlin, Franklin, Bremond, Lott, Golinda, Kosse and Marquez.