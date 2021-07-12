Cancel
Baseball

Where To Watch The 2021 Home Run Derby: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slew of sluggers are about to go yard at the 2021 Home Run Derby!. Everyone loves the All-Star Game, but the Home Run Derby never fails to deliver drama and tape measure bombs. As an added bonus, this year’s derby takes place amidst the thin air of Denver’s Coors Field, so we’re bound to see a plethora of impressive long balls. The 2021 Home Run Derby participants are a who’s who of dingers as Shohei Ohtani, Joey Gallo, Trevor Story, Trey Mancini, Salvador Perez, Matt Olson, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso compete at the popular event.

