Where To Watch The 2021 Home Run Derby: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info

The final round in the final major of the 2021 golf season is underway with the last 18 holes of the 149th Open Championship off and running Sunday as The R&A prepares to name a Champion Golfer of the Year for the first time in 24 months. The beauty of Summer surrounds Sandwich, England, as The Open completes its return to the picturesque Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, for the first time in a decade.