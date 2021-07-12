Cancel
Analyzing Moderna's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $241.26. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

