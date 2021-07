Phwoar, it’s been a swelterer of a week, hasn’t it? Well, if you haven’t been able to get enough of the recent heat, then you’ll be pleased to see that the clement weather has made itself felt in this week’s fashion news tidbits, from KARA’s sun-kissed Turkish summer campaign to Venice Beach-native ERL’s first fragrance, Sunscreen (speaking of, we hope you’ve been lathering on your factor 50!!). That aside, we’ve also got a new campaign by Rafael Pavarotti for Dior, a book in celebration of Commission’s first-ever menswear collection, and the long-awaited reunion of Asics and Kiko Kostadinov. Here’s what’s in fashion.