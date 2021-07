Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges over the last 18 months, and have had to adapt quickly to stay afloat. My grandfather founded a small business in 1932 that my father and uncle continue to operate today. Growing up around a family business, I have always been drawn to the entrepreneurial story and appreciate the need for innovation and strategic thinking in a constantly changing economic environment. As we approach the end of the pandemic, business owners must adapt to the “new normal” and look forward to potential changes like tax reform.